New school in Azerbaijan's Kangarli will be able to accommodate 484 schoolchildren

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, May 11. As a result of nearly 30 years of military aggression by Armenia against Azerbaijan, the educational infrastructure of the previously occupied regions has also been completely destroyed. Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, within the framework of the restoration and reconstruction process carried out by Azerbaijan in the liberated territories, special attention is paid to the creation of modern, innovative educational institutions. Another example is the secondary school in the village of Kangarli in the Aghdam district, the opening of which took place on May 10 with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev.

Leyla Sarabi, press secretary of the Reconstruction, Construction and Management Service of the Aghdam, Fizuli and Khojavend districts, told Trend that the school with 30 classrooms and a capacity of 484 students has created the necessary conditions for organizing the educational process at a modern level, the rooms are equipped with the necessary teaching aids. There are laboratories for biology, chemistry, physics, computer science, rooms for pre-conscription training, a library, an assembly hall, a sports hall, and a canteen.

A sports ground has been built on the territory of the educational institution. In addition to schoolchildren, the playground will be available to village residents outside of school hours. Play areas and recreation areas have been created on the territory, and green spaces have been planted.

It should be noted that solar panels have been installed on the roofs of many non-residential buildings built in the village, including the school building. These panels will provide electricity to the buildings.