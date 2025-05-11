President Masoud Pezeshkian rules out Iran's complete abandonment of nuclear program

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said at a cabinet meeting that discussions with the United States about abandoning all nuclear facilities in the country are unacceptable, Trend reports.

"Iran does not seek to create nuclear weapons. The United States told us that they wanted to make sure that we did not want to obtain nuclear weapons - we were fully prepared for this," the politician said.

He added that Tehran would not abandon research within the framework of a peaceful nuclear program, because the achievements of the country's scientists in this area are used in medicine, agriculture, industry and environmental protection.