Azerbaijan, Bahrain consider joint mechanism to boost economic ties (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani as part of his official visit to Bahrain, the statement of the Azerbaijani MFA on social media account said, Trend reports.

The meeting was held in an expanded format between Azerbaijan and Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani to review and discuss the current state of bilateral relations and explore future cooperation between the two countries.

The discussions covered a wide range of areas, including political dialogue, trade and economic cooperation, and humanitarian initiatives.

Both sides stressed the importance of strengthening mutual relations through high-level mutual visits, regular political consultations, and the establishment of a structured economic cooperation mechanism.

The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to continued mutual support and solidarity in regional and international platforms such as the UN, the OIC, the NAM, and the CICA.

Bayramov informed his counterpart about the progress of post-conflict reconstruction and rehabilitation work in the region, including demining operations, and efforts aimed at establishing lasting peace.​

