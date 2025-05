BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12.​ Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa as part of his official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain, the statement of Azerbaijani MFA on social media account said, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, it was noted that during the meeting, the sides held extensive discussions on the current state and prospects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

