Kazakhstan, UAE join forces for new era of trade and investment opportunities
Photo: Kazakh Invest
A roundtable held in Astana gathered business leaders from Kazakhstan and the UAE to discuss improving logistical connectivity, particularly through the Trans-Caspian route, and exploring opportunities for joint ventures and investments. The meeting highlighted the growing economic ties between the two countries, with a focus on government support measures and creating a platform for practical collaboration.
