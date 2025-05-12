Kazakhstan, UAE join forces for new era of trade and investment opportunities

Photo: Kazakh Invest

A roundtable held in Astana gathered business leaders from Kazakhstan and the UAE to discuss improving logistical connectivity, particularly through the Trans-Caspian route, and exploring opportunities for joint ventures and investments. The meeting highlighted the growing economic ties between the two countries, with a focus on government support measures and creating a platform for practical collaboration.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register