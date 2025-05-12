Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan, Pakistan unite for stronger plant protection and quarantine efforts

Politics Materials 12 May 2025 14:29 (UTC +04:00)
Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The Parliament of Azerbaijan has received a draft law on approval of “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on cooperation in the field of plant protection and quarantine,” Trend reports.

The bill is included in the agenda of the extended meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties.

According to the information, the meeting will be held on May 14.

