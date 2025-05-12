Azerbaijan resuming flights to Pakistan and India

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Flights from Azerbaijan to Pakistan and India are being resumed, AZAL said in its statement, Trend reports.

"As the restrictions imposed in the airspace of Pakistan and India have been lifted, AZAL flights to the said countries are being gradually resumed.

AZAL's flight to Lahore, Pakistan, scheduled for today will be operated according to the schedule.

For further details, passengers can contact the airline via the e-mail address [email protected]," the statement reads.

Previously, AZAL's flight J2-059, scheduled from Baku to Mumbai, India, was postponed due to the closure of airspace over Pakistan.

