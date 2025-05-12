Iran, Uzbekistan sign four documents on expanding bilateral cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Iran and Uzbekistan signed four documents on expanding bilateral cooperation in Tehran on Sunday, Trend reports.

The signing took place during a meeting of delegations from the two countries, which included high-ranking officials, including Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref and Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, who is visiting the Islamic Republic.

The four documents include an intergovernmental protocol on the implementation of a preferential trade agreement, a memorandum of understanding on quarantine and plant protection, a memorandum of understanding in the field of halal standardization, and an intergovernmental roadmap for bilateral cooperation for the period 2025-2027.

During the meeting, Aref said Iran is determined to improve relations with Uzbekistan in all areas, viewing the "numerous cultural and historical similarities between the two countries as valuable assets" for developing bilateral ties in the economy, energy, tourism, culture, science and trade, as well as between representatives of the private sector.

"In the near future, we will increase trade turnover between the two countries to $2 billion," Aref said.