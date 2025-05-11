Oman to coordinate next round of talks with US - Iran MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Recent indirect talks between Iran and the US over Tehran's nuclear programme in Oman were difficult but useful talks to better understand each other's positions, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"The fourth round of indirect Iran-U.S. negotiations is concluded; difficult but useful talks to better undetstand each other's positions and to find reasonable and realistic ways to address the differences," he wrote.

The ministry representative noted that the next round will be coordinated and announced by Oman.