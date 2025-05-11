Kazakhstan’s retail industry picks up speed in early 2025
Kazakhstan’s retail sector showed strong growth in early 2025, with a notable increase in turnover compared to the same period last year. February saw a continued upward trend, surpassing regional growth averages. This positive momentum highlights the resilience of the country's economy and its thriving consumer market, reflecting ongoing recovery and stability in the retail sector.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy