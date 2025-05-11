Kazakhstan’s retail industry picks up speed in early 2025

Kazakhstan’s retail sector showed strong growth in early 2025, with a notable increase in turnover compared to the same period last year. February saw a continued upward trend, surpassing regional growth averages. This positive momentum highlights the resilience of the country's economy and its thriving consumer market, reflecting ongoing recovery and stability in the retail sector.

