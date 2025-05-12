Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan charts path for digital economy expansion with EU (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 12 May 2025 14:33 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan charts path for digital economy expansion with EU (PHOTO)
Photo: Mikayil Jabbarov / X

Follow Trend on

Evez Hasanov
Evez Hasanov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Azerbaijan has discussed the expansion of the digital economy with the EU, the country's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"We were pleased to meet with Gert Jan Koopman, Director General of the European Commission for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations. During the meeting, we emphasized the importance of deepening EU-Azerbaijan cooperation in the areas of green energy, digital economy, and sustainable development.

The development of the digital economy is a priority area for Azerbaijan, including a focus on the centralization of e-services and the digitalization of public services. The government’s social and economic strategy features digital transformation in its priority areas.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Azerbaijan charts path for digital economy expansion with EU (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan charts path for digital economy expansion with EU (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan charts path for digital economy expansion with EU (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan charts path for digital economy expansion with EU (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more