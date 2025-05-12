Azerbaijan charts path for digital economy expansion with EU (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Azerbaijan has discussed the expansion of the digital economy with the EU, the country's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"We were pleased to meet with Gert Jan Koopman, Director General of the European Commission for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations. During the meeting, we emphasized the importance of deepening EU-Azerbaijan cooperation in the areas of green energy, digital economy, and sustainable development.

The development of the digital economy is a priority area for Azerbaijan, including a focus on the centralization of e-services and the digitalization of public services. The government’s social and economic strategy features digital transformation in its priority areas.

