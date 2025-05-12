Aramco downstream returns to profit in Q1 2025 after Q4 loss

Photo: Aramco

Saudi Aramco’s downstream segment swung back to profitability in the first quarter of 2025, posting earnings before interest, income taxes, and zakat of $508 million, compared to a significant loss of $2.12 billion in the previous quarter. The turnaround was largely driven by the absence of impairment charges that weighed on Q4 2024 results, along with favorable inventory valuation movements.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register