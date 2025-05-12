Aramco downstream returns to profit in Q1 2025 after Q4 loss
Photo: Aramco
Saudi Aramco’s downstream segment swung back to profitability in the first quarter of 2025, posting earnings before interest, income taxes, and zakat of $508 million, compared to a significant loss of $2.12 billion in the previous quarter. The turnaround was largely driven by the absence of impairment charges that weighed on Q4 2024 results, along with favorable inventory valuation movements.
