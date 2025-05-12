Kazakhstan's industrial sector experiences notable growth in early 2025
Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan's industrial production showed positive growth in the first months of 2025, with notable improvements in mining and manufacturing sectors, particularly in food, tobacco, chemicals, and mechanical engineering. The construction industry experienced significant progress, prompting efforts to accelerate project completion.
