Uzbekistan sets new standard with groundbreaking renewable energy milestone

Photo: The Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan's renewable energy sector is really hitting the ground running, with solar and wind power stations racking up a whopping 3 billion kWh of electricity by 2025. This milestone shines a light on the country's increasing dedication to sustainable energy production, cutting the cord on natural gas dependence while also keeping the environment in the green. The shift to renewable energy is not just a breath of fresh air; it's also a golden opportunity for economic gains.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register