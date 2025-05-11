Aghdam railway and bus station complex to operate as a single transport hub (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, May 11. One of the important road transport projects being implemented in the liberated territories is the Aghdam railway and bus station complex. The complex will not only increase the availability of public transport in the region, but will also make a significant contribution to the socio-economic revival of the region and the expansion of interregional ties, will play an important role in ensuring the opportunity for our compatriots returning to their native lands to comfortably travel to other cities and regions, and will also contribute to the expansion of the transport potential of Azerbaijan as a whole.

The leading specialist of the public relations department of the Communications Department of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Bakhtiyar Hajiyev told Trend that the railway station will allow transporting 800-1000 passengers per day. The bus station will serve 1,300–1,500 passengers per day. The complex will function as a single transport hub.

This infrastructure facility, which covers an area of ​​almost 8 hectares, has all the necessary facilities, as well as waiting rooms, ticket offices, a library, shops, entertainment areas, restaurants and recreation areas.

Passengers have easy access to both the railway platform and bus stops. The complex also includes service buildings for various types of transport and a passenger platform. The territory also includes ground parking for personal, medium and large-sized vehicles, platforms for buses on intercity and regional routes, bicycle parking, and a charging station for electric vehicles.