Uzbekistan, Iran set to ignite economic growth with bold new trade projects

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 12. Tehran hosted the 16th session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Uzbekistan and Iran, which discussed measures aimed at increasing bilateral trade volumes, Trend reports via the Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The delegations were led by Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, and Mohammad Atabak, Minister of Mines, Industry, and Trade of Iran.

İn the course of the meeting, the sides emphasized the effective utilization of preferential trade agreements, the organization of national product exhibitions, and the expansion of e-commerce opportunities.

On investment cooperation, the countries agreed to implement joint projects across several sectors, including agriculture, food processing, information technology, chemicals, textiles, and mechanical engineering.

Following the discussions, a Final Protocol was adopted, outlining the key agreements and the next steps for future collaboration.

Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref and Uzbek Prime Minister Abdullah Aripov signed four key documents aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation. The leaders of the two countries also announced their target to increase trade turnover between the two nations to $2 billion.