Uzbekistan, EU discuss expansion of ties with focus on green energy

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 12. Bakhtiyor Saidov, the head of the Uzbek Foreign Ministry, met with Eduard Stiprais, the EU Special Representative for Central Asia, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between Uzbekistan and the EU. Special attention was given to the implementation of agreements reached at the "Central Asia – European Union" Summit held in Samarkand, which marked a significant milestone in the development of interregional dialogue.

“During our meeting, we covered all aspects of the dynamically growing ties — from education to green energy, as well as pressing regional and global issues. We underscored our mutual commitment to further expand the horizons of cooperation,” wrote Bakhtiyor Saidov in his post on the X platform.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel