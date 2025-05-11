Iran hopes for key result in nuclear talks – MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Iran hopes to achieve a key goal in the upcoming fourth round of proxy nuclear talks with the United States, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said in a conversation with journalists in Tehran on the eve of his visit to Oman, Trend reports.

According to him, during the three previous rounds of negotiations, Tehran consistently defended its position and transparently announced the decisions taken.

Araghchi stressed that Iran's nuclear program has a solid legal basis and is exclusively peaceful in nature. All its aspects are under the control of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"Uranium enrichment is one of the most important achievements and a source of national pride. It has come at a high price for Iran: we have suffered casualties along the way, including through assassination attempts on our scientists. Therefore, this issue is not up for discussion. However, if there are any ambiguities, questions or concerns, Iran is ready to take measures to build confidence," the minister said.

Three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

The fourth round of talks is scheduled for May 11 in the capital of Oman, Muscat.