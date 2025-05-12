Aramco updates on Q1 2025 progress with major oil/gas developments

Saudi Aramco reported robust upstream activity in the first quarter of 2025, marked by new oil and gas discoveries, continued progress on major crude and gas projects, and a reaffirmation of its maximum sustainable production capacity of 12 million barrels per day (mmbpd), according to the company’s latest financial results.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register