Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan rail freight shows positive momentum in 2024

Photo: Kazakhstan Railways

Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan railroad administrations held a meeting to discuss boosting freight transport volumes and optimizing processes at key junctions. The meeting highlighted a significant 104% increase in container transport between China and Central Asia, resulting in the signing of a protocol to enhance future cooperation.

