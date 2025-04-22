Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia join forces to drive new era of industrial innovation

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 22. Laziz Kudratov, the Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, met with a Saudi Arabian delegation led by Deputy Minister of Energy Fuad Mosa and Mohammed Al-Qahtani, Vice President of the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan.

In the course of the meeting, the sides shared expertise on advancing industrial production, enhancing value chains, expanding industrial cooperation, increasing the share of localized products in investment projects, and modernizing key industrial sectors.

The parties reached an agreement to develop a "local content" system in Uzbekistan, drawing on Saudi Arabia’s successful approach in this field.

Joint working groups with relevant ministries and government agencies have been established to facilitate this initiative. These groups will thoroughly analyze the current situation and develop strategies to strengthen bilateral cooperation and promote sustainable industrial development.