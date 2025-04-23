Iran takes serious step towards diplomacy on nuclear issue - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23.​ Iran has taken a serious step towards diplomacy despite the negative experience of talks with the US, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said during a meeting with a member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China Political Bureau, First Vice Premier Ding Xuexian in Beijing today, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran still prefers the path of negotiations in the field of diplomacy.

Araghchi noted that China is a strategic and reliable partner of Iran. Accordingly, the development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including cooperation within the framework of the SCO and BRICS, is important.

The Iranian minister added that Iran has a serious will to comprehensively develop relations with China.

At the meeting, Xuexian also expressed satisfaction with the comprehensive development of relations between Iran and China in all areas and called the strategic alliance of the two countries a product of mutual trust and respect based on the common interests of the two peoples.

The vice premier said that it is important for China to further enhance cooperation with Iran in all areas of mutual interest.

He pointed out that China supports Iran's efforts to lift sanctions against Iran and negotiate on the nuclear issue.

The second round of negotiations between Iran and the US was held on April 19 under the chairmanship of Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The second round of talks between Iran and the US was conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi. The third round of these indirect talks is scheduled for April 26.

On April 12, the first indirect talks between Iran and the United States regarding Iran's nuclear program took place in Muscat, the capital of Oman. The discussions were led by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi and US Special Representative for Middle East Affairs Steve Whitkoff. Sources indicate that the talks were conducted in a constructive and respectful atmosphere.

