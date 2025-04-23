Kazakhstan becomes key supplier of wheat to Azerbaijan - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23.​ A total of 80 percent of the volume of wheat imports to Azerbaijan accounted for Kazakh products In the first quarter of 2025, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan Alim Bayel said at the IV meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Expert Council, Trend reports.

According to the diplomat, this figure indicates the strengthening of the food partnership between the two countries.

Bayel emphasized that such dynamics emphasize the importance of transport and logistics projects between Central Asia and Europe, especially in the context of the development of routes through the Caspian Sea within the Middle Corridor.

"The Middle Corridor opens up new horizons for the export of both energy resources and food and also contributes to the deepening of economic integration in the Eurasian space," the ambassador noted.

The diplomat added that there is a steady development of cooperation in the energy and agricultural sectors. "The distance between our countries is no longer an obstacle thanks to modern infrastructure and political will," he stressed.

