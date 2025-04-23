Iranian official hopes president's visit to Azerbaijan set to usher in new era of co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. The visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Azerbaijan will hopefully open a new page in the development of cooperation in all areas, including trade and border regions, Political Advisor to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mehdi Sanaei wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

In his assessment, a multitude of initiatives are strategically orchestrated within the parameters of the Iranian president's diplomatic engagement in Azerbaijan.



Sanaei underscored the profound historical affiliations that exist between the two fraternal nations.

Mehdi Sanaei noted that the Iranian president will visit Azerbaijan on April 28.

