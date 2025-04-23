President Ilham Aliyev's visit to China is important for expanding bilateral partnership – Chinese expert

BEIJING, China, April 23​. The visit of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to China is of great importance for expanding the partnership between the two countries, Deputy Director of the Center for Russian, Eastern European, and Central Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences Yang Jin told reporters, Trend reports.

"Today, a meeting was held between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping. This is of great importance for further strengthening our diplomatic relations.

The state visit of President Ilham Aliyev to China is of great importance in terms of expanding the partnership between the two countries. I believe that the visit will be fruitful and will contribute to further development of the strategic partnership," he said.

Yang Jin noted that Azerbaijan is a long-standing friend of China.

"Last year, the 'Joint Declaration on the Establishment of Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People's Republic of China' was signed. This became an important document for strengthening our ties," he added.

