Azerbaijan's Baku Initiative Group head expresses condolences on passing of Pope Francis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22.​ Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), Abbas Abbasov, has sent a condolence letter to Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of the Holy See, following the passing of Pope Francis, Trend reports.

“Your Excellency,

It is with deep sorrow and reverence that the Baku Initiative Group extends its heartfelt condolences on the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis.

Throughout his papacy, Pope Francis stood as a global voice of conscience, justice, and compassion. He courageously raised his voice against all forms of colonialism and neocolonialism, becoming a steadfast advocate for the freedom and dignity of all peoples.

His unwavering support for the oppressed, his denunciation of historical and systemic injustices, and his tireless efforts to promote human rights and global equity have inspired millions around the world - including those of us committed to the decolonization struggle.

The Baku Initiative Group reaffirms its commitment to the values he courageously defended — the imperative of historical justice and the eradication of all forms of colonial domination.

His Holiness reminded the international community that colonial legacies must be addressed not only as historical matters but as present realities that continue to affect lives and futures. His vision of a just world, anchored in solidarity, equity, and peace, will continue to guide those who work to strengthen the respect for international law and principles.

In these difficult hours of mourning, we extend our deepest sympathy to the Catholic community, to the Holy See, and to all people around the world who have found guidance and hope in Pope Francis's words and deeds. His legacy will live on in the hearts of those who continue to fight for a more just and humane world.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of our highest respect and solidarity," reads the letter.

