UNEC research center announced vacancies

COMMUNICATIONS SPECIALIST

Candidate Requirements:

Energetic, result-oriented, able to switch quickly between tasks without compromising quality, and ready to communicate with a diverse group of people. Fluency in Azerbaijani, Russian, and English is mandatory. Experience and skills in marketing or media are required. The candidates must be able to express their thoughts clearly and accessibly, defend their position convincingly and without unnecessary elaboration, and think systematically. Crisis communication management skills are essential. Reports to the project coordinator.

Higher education is required (in journalism, marketing, political science, or other social sciences).

Age: 28–33.

Main Project Responsibilities:

Analysis and regular research of the target audience, development of various communication concepts, creation of PR plans, media plans, and, when necessary, branding plans. Close collaboration with copywriters, SMM managers, and others involved in creating meanings, memes, and imagery. Selecting ideas, messages, and visuals needed for the promotion and positioning of the brand within the target audience and the general public.

Analysis of crisis (emergency) communications, identifying key factors for developing response tactics and neutralizing negative waves around the brand, product, institution, etc. Evaluating the quality of content created for the brand and its official accounts, assessing risks, and developing templates and plans for crisis management.

Carrying out other duties arising from the nature of communications.

Contact information:

Hamid Ahmadli ([email protected])

Phone number: +994 55 630 00 39