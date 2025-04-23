Join Yelo Mobile POS service – no commission for payments!

As cashless payments continue to grow in popularity, Yelo Bank is adapting to this trend by offering the Yelo Mobile POS service to micro and small business owners. With Yelo Mobile POS, you can accept payments directly from your smartphone or tablet, without the need for a traditional POS terminal.

As part of a special campaign running until July 31, 2025, new subscribers to the Yelo Mobile POS service will enjoy zero commission on payments made with any Visa cards.

Additionally, customers who sign up for Yelo Mobile POS will receive a business card from the bank, with no charges for cash withdrawals.

With Yelo Mobile POS, your business will become simpler and more digital:

✔️ Registration for the service is free, with no turnover requirements.

✔️ Accept cashless payments anywhere using Android-based smartphones or tablets.

✔️ Simple, secure cashless payment options increase customer satisfaction.

✔️ All transactions are protected in line with Visa’s security standards.

For Yelo Bank account holders, joining the Mobile POS service is easy – simply register online without the need to visit a branch!

Start digitizing your business today with Yelo Mobile POS! For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/moblpos.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!