Azerbaijan and China seal deal on developing offshore wind energy project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. An implementation agreement has been signed between the Ministry of Energy and "China Energy Overseas Investment Co. Ltd." for the evaluation, development, and execution of an offshore wind energy project in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The agreement focuses on collaboration for assessing the wind energy potential in the Caspian Sea, along with planning and building related projects.

This cooperation will follow a phased approach, covering the evaluation, development, design, financing, engineering, construction, operation, and maintenance of a minimum 2 GW offshore wind power plant.

As part of President Ilham Aliyev's visit to China, six documents on renewable energy cooperation were signed.

These documents include plans for solar power plants with a total capacity of 260 MW, a 100 MW floating solar power plant, a 30 MW battery storage system, the construction of a minimum 2 GW offshore wind power plant, the development of an additional 2 MW wind energy project, and cooperation on renewable energy and electric power system planning.