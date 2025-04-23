Italian PM cancels Kazakhstan trip amid Papal mourning

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 23. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has postponed her visit to Kazakhstan due to the death of Pope Francis, said Ruslan Zheldibay, Advisor and Press Secretary to the President of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

"At the request of the Italian side, the planned visit of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to Kazakhstan and the first 'Central Asia – Italy' summit are being postponed due to her participation in the mourning events following the death of Pope Francis. New dates for the visit are being coordinated between the parties. The new dates will be announced," Zheldibay stated.

Meloni’s visit to Kazakhstan was originally scheduled for April 26–27.

Pope Francis passed away on April 21 at the age of 88. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his condolences following the pontiff’s death.

