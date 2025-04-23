Another earthquake strikes Türkiye's Istanbul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Another earthquake has struck Istanbul, Trend reports via the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

The epicenter of the earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 was located 14 kilometers north of the Sisli district, and its focus was at a depth of 345 kilometers.

No information on damage and casualties is available yet.

Earlier, two powerful earthquakes occurred in Istanbul in a row. The first tremor registered in the Silivri district of Istanbul had a force of 3.9 points. Later, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 was recorded. A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck soon after.

Due to the excitement among people from the tremors, the city's mobile phone system is experiencing severe disruptions.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel