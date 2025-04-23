Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Heavy tremors hit Türkiye's Istanbul in row

Türkiye Materials 23 April 2025 14:19 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Two powerful earthquakes have occurred in Türkiye's Istanbul, Trend reports.

According to the information, the first tremor registered in the Silivri district of Istanbul had a force of 3.9 points. Later, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 was recorded. A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck soon after.

Due to the excitement among people from the tremors, the city's mobile phone system is experiencing severe disruptions.

No information on damage and casualties is available yet.

