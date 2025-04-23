OTS secretary general praises Azerbaijan's initiative to launch virtual space academy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23.​ The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) welcomes Azerbaijan's initiative to launch a virtual space academy, OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev said during the 4th meeting of the organization's space agencies, Trend reports.

"We firmly believe that capacity building and education are the most important pillars of space cooperation. In this regard, we welcome Azerbaijan's initiative to launch a virtual space academy and GIC (Generic Instructor Course) training programs aimed at building a solid knowledge base among our population. These programs will help engage youth and professionals in meaningful learning and skills development, contributing to our broader goal of increasing public interest and competence in space sciences," he explained.

Omuraliev noted that space exploration is not only a matter of technology. It is a matter of cooperation, innovation, and building a common future. From environmental monitoring to emergency management, from the use of natural resources to education and capacity building, space technologies are key to addressing many pressing global challenges.

"The progress made by our member states and observers underlines the importance of our joint cooperation and shared commitment to work together in this direction," added the official.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS), previously known as the Turkic Council or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, is an intergovernmental entity that includes all but one of the internationally recognized Turkic sovereign nations. The primary objective is to foster extensive collaboration among the Turkic nations. The General Secretariat of OTS is situated in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel