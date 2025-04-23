Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan set sights on regional growth with new fund

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 23. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov and Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov discussed the importance of launching the Kyrgyz-Turkmen Development Fund, Trend reports via the administration of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

The parties held talks in Cholpon-Ata as part of Berdimuhamedov’s working visit to Kyrgyzstan. Zhaparov highlighted the importance of drawing on Kyrgyzstan’s experience in establishing similar bilateral development funds with Russia, Hungary, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan.

The sides discussed a broad range of issues related to bilateral cooperation, including trade and economic relations, cultural and humanitarian ties, and regional initiatives.

Zhaparov noted the steady growth in trade between the two countries. Concluding the meeting, the president expressed confidence that the talks would open new opportunities for the Kyrgyz-Turkmen partnership.

The trade turnover between the countries reached $7.3 million from January through February 2025, a 15 percent increase over the same period in 2024.