Azerbaijan, China set to sign agreement on international road transport

BEIJING, China, April 23. An intergovernmental agreement on international road transport will be signed between Azerbaijan and China, Trend reports.

This was stated in the "Joint Declaration on the Establishment of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People's Republic of China" signed in Beijing on April 23.

The Joint Declaration was signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping.

Will be updated