President Ilham Aliyev is good friend of Chinese people - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is a good friend of the Chinese people, Chinese Ambassador Lu Mei said in an article published in an official media outlet, Trend reports.

Speaking about the state visit of President Ilham Aliyev to China, she expressed confidence that this visit will contribute to further deepening of the Chinese-Azerbaijani strategic partnership for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

“As soon as I took up the post of the PRC Ambassador to Azerbaijan, I had the opportunity to witness such a significant and historic moment as a high-level visit, which is a great honor for me. I am confident that this visit will be completely successful. The Chinese side is ready to make joint efforts with the Azerbaijani side to implement the agreements of the heads of the two states and promote the further development of Chinese-Azerbaijani relations at a high level for the benefit of our countries and peoples,” the article reads.

Mei noted that China and Azerbaijan are strategic partners.

"In recent years, with the personal care and assistance of the heads of state of our countries, Chinese-Azerbaijani relations have maintained active development dynamics. Political mutual trust continues to strengthen, and cooperation within the framework of the joint construction of the "One Belt - One Road" and in the international arena has achieved great results," the article said.

The ambassador also emphasized the enormous contribution of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev to the development of bilateral relations

"Heydar Aliyev was the founder of the modernization of Azerbaijan and the Chinese-Azerbaijani friendship. Considering the development of relations with China as a priority direction of foreign policy, he laid a good foundation for the long-term, healthy, and stable development of bilateral relations and made a personal contribution to this important matter," the article says.

Mei also pointed out that President Ilham Aliyev attaches great importance to the development of relations with China and is a good friend of the Chinese people.

"Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev have met many times. As a result, they have established a trusting working relationship and deep personal friendship.

Looking to the future, the China-Azerbaijan strategic partnership has broad prospects and great hopes. As the new Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan, I will conscientiously fulfill my duty with tireless determination and spare no effort to ensure the development of friendly relations, pragmatic cooperation, and strengthening of mutual understanding between the peoples of the two countries. We look forward to strengthening contacts with representatives of all circles of society on the Azerbaijani side, deepening mutual understanding, and will strive to promote a new development of the China-Azerbaijan strategic partnership,” the article concludes.

