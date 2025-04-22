Azerbaijan and Türkiye moot processing industry establishment in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22.​ Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov and Turkish Minister of Trade Omer Bolat have held a meeting, a source in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture told Trend.

According to the source, the meeting discussed the establishment of a processing industry for products manufactured in the Azerbaijani liberated territories, the export of products produced there and in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and cooperation on agricultural exhibitions held in Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

During the course of the visit, the agricultural ministers engaged in a discourse regarding the current synergies in the agrarian sector and the potential for its augmentation.

The stakeholders engaged in a comprehensive analysis of collaborative frameworks pertaining to fisheries with Türkiye, the transference of cutting-edge technologies within this domain, the reciprocal exchange of best practices aimed at mitigating the adverse effects of climate change on the agrarian sector, and the enhancement of trade volumes concerning agricultural and food commodities.

Mammadov also participated in the "Agricultural Diplomacy Seminar" organized within the framework of the 4th Agricultural and Forestry Council held in Ankara.

