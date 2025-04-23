Uzbekistan, Russia focus on strengthening joint initiative-based strategic partnership

Photo: The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan’s post on the X platform

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 23. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Baxtiyor Saidov, has officially welcomed his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in Samarkand for discussions on key aspects of bilateral cooperation, Trend reports.

“We are planning to have comprehensive and substantive talks covering a wide range of issues on our bilateral and multilateral agendas. We look forward to the further development of comprehensive cooperation between Uzbekistan and Russia for the benefit of our peoples,” Saidov stated in a post on the X platform.

The two sides are reviewing the current state and future prospects of political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation. They are also exchanging views on regional and international issues.

During the negotiations, particular attention is expected to be devoted to further strengthening the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Russia—especially through the implementation of joint projects and the expansion of collaboration across various sectors.

Meanwhile, mutual trade turnover between the two countries grew by 5.2 percent, surpassing $10 billion by the end of last year. Both Russian exports to Uzbekistan and Uzbek imports from Russia saw notable increases.

