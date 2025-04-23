China backs Azerbaijan's SCO legal status upgrade - Joint Declaration

BEIJING, China, April 23. China supports the strengthening of Azerbaijan's legal status in the SCO, Trend reports.

This was outlined in the "Joint Declaration on the Establishment of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People's Republic of China," signed in Beijing on April 23.

The declaration was signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of China Xi Jinping.

"Azerbaijan supports China's leadership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and highly values China's efforts to advance the organization's development. Azerbaijan expresses its readiness to actively participate in the 'SCO Year of Sustainable Development' initiatives and to deepen cooperation with SCO member countries. China supports the enhancement of Azerbaijan's legal status within the SCO," the Joint Declaration reads.