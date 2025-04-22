Azerbaijan forecasts amount of business loans in 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22.​ The amount of business loans in Azerbaijan's banking sector is projected to reach 16.5 billion manat ($9.7 billion) in 2026, Trend reports, via the implementation status of the "2024-2026 Financial Sector Development Strategy" by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

At the same time, the ratio of the population provided with banking services to the adult population is expected to be 85 percent next year.

Furthermore, in the forthcoming fiscal year, the proportion of depositors within the adult demographic is projected to reach 2.7 percent, while the cost-to-income ratio is anticipated to stabilize at 40 percent.

To note, in accordance with the strategy, it is intended to support sustainable development in the banking sector through the expansion of affordable and responsible banking services. For this purpose, it's planned to implement measures to expand the market in the banking sector, develop non-bank credit institutions and increase their role in financing the economy, and modernize the supervisory framework.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel