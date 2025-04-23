EU provides technical support for transport projects in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 23.The European Union is extending technical assistance to support the implementation of transport projects in Uzbekistan as part of a broader effort to enhance regional connectivity in Central Asia, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan.

The Center for the Study of Transport and Logistics Development under the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan held discussions with a delegation from the European Union, along with representatives from the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and the French development agency "Expertise France," focusing on the development of project documentation for the first component of the “Soft Connectivity” program.

The Ministry of Transport presented ongoing projects aimed at strengthening interconnectivity, harmonizing the legal framework, and facilitating cross-border freight movement.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the EU delegation expressed readiness to organize a roundtable with the participation of private sector representatives to further discuss the projects and potential forms of technical assistance.

The ties between the European Union and the Republic of Uzbekistan have been progressively evolving since its independence in 1991. The European Union's relations with Uzbekistan are integrated within the periodically assessed EU and Central Asia Strategy for a New Partnership, which delineates the overarching cooperation goals, policy measures, and priority areas for the EU's involvement in Central Asia.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel