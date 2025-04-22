Kaja Kallas to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas will arrive in Azerbaijan on April 25, Trend reports.

During the visit, she is expected to hold several high-level talks and meet with the Young European Ambassadors.

On December 1, 2024, former Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas officially took office as the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, succeeding Josep Borrell.