Kazakhstan, Croatia outline new opportunities for joint political and economic growth

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 23. In Astana, Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu and Croatia's Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman Croatia initiated expanded dialogue, placing emphasis on advancing mutual cooperation across political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian domains, Trend reports via Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



According to the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a significant emphasis is being placed on the strategic preparations for the forthcoming visit of Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković to Kazakhstan, alongside his engagement in the Astana International Forum.

"The leaders of the foreign ministries launched the Kazakhstan–Croatia Business Forum, attended by business representatives from both countries, aimed at expanding contacts and creating favorable conditions for joint projects," the ministry stated.

Croatia’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Gordan Grlić-Radman, is in Kazakhstan’s Astana on an official visit. This engagement highlights the dedication of both nations to enhancing diplomatic discourse and broadening operational collaboration across all tiers.

