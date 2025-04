BEIJING, China, April 23. On April 23, in Beijing, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the city of Nakhchivan, Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, and the city of Urumqi, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China, aimed at establishing sister city relations, Trend reports.

The document was signed by Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to China Bunyad Huseynov and Mayor of Urumqi Yahefu Paidula.