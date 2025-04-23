Kazakhstan taps Azerbaijan to supercharge oil exports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Kazakhstan expects to increase the volume of oil exports through the territory of Azerbaijan, emphasizing environmental responsibility, the chief expert of the Global Economy and Sustainable Development Department of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KISI), Baurzhan Umirzakov, said at the IV meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Expert Council, Trend reports.

According to him, energy remains a key area of cooperation between the two countries, especially in terms of oil exports along the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan route. Despite the existing restrictions, Kazakhstan is considering opportunities to increase supply volumes and is actively working in this direction.

In 2024, Kazakhstan plans to produce 93 million tons of oil, 4 million tons more than last year. Of these, about 70 million tons will be exported. Although the bulk of exports traditionally go through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, there is growing interest in alternative routes, including through Azerbaijan.

Umirzakov stressed that Kazakhstan is consistently modernizing the tanker fleet and infrastructure, as well as continuing the development of key fields - Tengiz and Kashagan, which are the basis for long-term growth of the country's export potential until 2030.

Particular attention, he added, is paid to environmental issues. “Our goal is not just to increase supplies, but to do it in an environmentally responsible way. We must think not only about today, but also about the consequences in 10-20 years. This is especially important in the face of climate challenges and growing pressure on infrastructure,” he said.

The official also added that the expansion of the export corridor is possible only in close coordination with the Azerbaijani side, which is well aware of the parameters and technical capabilities of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline.