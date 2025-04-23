Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani Central Bank announces its forecasts for oil and gas prices

Economy Materials 23 April 2025 12:32 (UTC +04:00)

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23.​ The trade war has been going on for the past two months with tariffs, and in recent weeks, we have felt the rhetoric moving more towards easing, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said at a press conference on the parameters of the interest rate corridor held today, Trend reports.

"This fiscal period, the crude oil valuation is projected to marginally surpass the $70 threshold. We anticipate a similar trajectory for the forthcoming fiscal period.

Nevertheless, a temporal deferment is requisite. Determining a definitive conclusion necessitates a temporal investment.

The projected cost of fuel is anticipated to reach $304," the official noted.

