Azerbaijan, Chinese company to operate floating Boyukshor solar power plant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23.​ An agreement has been signed between the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy, China Datang Overseas Investment Co. Ltd., and SOCAR Green LLC, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the document, the project company to be established in accordance with the Implementation Agreement on the evaluation, development, and implementation of a 100 MW floating solar power plant project with a 30 MW battery energy storage system on Lake Boyukshor will carry out feasibility studies, design, financing, construction, operation, and maintenance.

China Datang Overseas Investment Co. Ltd. will act as the main investor.

As part of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's visit to China, six documents on renewable energy cooperation were signed.

These documents include plans for solar power plants with a total capacity of 260 MW, a 100 MW floating solar power plant, a 30 MW battery storage system, the construction of a minimum two GW offshore wind power plant, the development of an additional 2 MW wind energy project, and cooperation on renewable energy and electric power system planning.

