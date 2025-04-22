Azerbaijan actively benefits from Turkish agricultural experience - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22.​ Azerbaijan is actively benefiting from the experience of Türkiye, which has rich experience and modern technologies in the agricultural sector, Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov said, Trend reports via the Ministry of Agriculture.

He made the remark during the "Agricultural Diplomacy Seminar" held within the framework of the 4th Agricultural and Forestry Council in Ankara.

The minister noted that during the 30-year occupation of the Azerbaijani territories, they were mined, their water resources were polluted, and the environment suffered significant damage, and after their liberation, large-scale restoration and reconstruction work was carried out in those areas.

"The goal is to make efficient use of the agricultural potential of these territories, rebuild the destroyed agricultural infrastructure, and bring new life to these lands. The most modern agricultural innovations are being applied in this process. Azerbaijan is actively utilizing Türkiye's experience, which has rich expertise and modern technologies in agriculture. Several successful projects are being implemented within the framework of agricultural cooperation between the two countries," he added.

During the visit, the agricultural ministers of Azerbaijan and Türkiye convened for a bilateral dialogue, deliberating on the current synergies and collaborative frameworks within the agricultural sector, as well as potential avenues for enhancement, in Ankara.



Furthermore, the stakeholders deliberated on matters including synergistic collaboration in the fisheries domain with Türkiye, the transference of cutting-edge technologies pertinent to this sector, the reciprocal sharing of best practices aimed at mitigating the adverse impacts of climate change on the agrarian landscape, and the amplification of trade volumes concerning agricultural and alimentary commodities.

