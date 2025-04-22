Iran's Tehran reactor indispensable for radioisotope production, AEOI chief says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22.​ The production of vital radioisotopes in Iran is unfeasible without the operation of the Tehran Research Reactor (TRR), said Mohammad Eslami, Iran's Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), Trend reports.

Speaking today at an event commemorating the anniversary of the founding of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Eslami explained that nearly 1 million people in the country currently benefit from these radioisotopes. Without this potential, it would have been impossible to acquire the necessary medications under heavy sanctions.

Eslami further noted that if Iran had not pursued nuclear energy, the country could have faced serious challenges. For instance, the TRR, designed by the US, requires highly enriched uranium. However, Western countries later refused to supply Iran with this nuclear fuel. Thanks to the efforts of local experts, Iran produced the necessary fuel domestically, allowing the Tehran Research Reactor to resume its operations.

Iran declares that its nuclear program does not deviate from the NPT agreement and continues within the framework of that agreement. Iran notes that the level of enriched uranium has increased and decreased within this framework. In some cases, Iran has used uranium enriched up to 20, 60 or more percent for the Tehran Research Reactor.

