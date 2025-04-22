Iran gains major revenues from nuclear energy output - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22.​ Iran is currently generating income through the production of heavy water and related products in the nuclear energy sector, said Mohammad Eslami, Iran's Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), Trend reports.

Speaking today at an event commemorating the anniversary of the founding of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Eslami noted that Iran produces heavy water with approximately three hundred different components, which are used in sectors such as medicine, industry, and microelectronics.

He explained that the price of one kilogram of Iran’s heavy water is approximately one thousand dollars. Additionally, Iran exports methanol produced using heavy water to other countries, with the price of one ton of this methanol reaching $1.2 million. In comparison, methanol produced in the petrochemical sector costs between $300-$400 per ton.

The official also emphasized that Iran is active in the production of radioisotopes and radiopharmaceuticals.

Iran claims to have made significant achievements in the nuclear field and plans to accelerate development in other sectors using nuclear technology, which has an effective impact across all areas.

Furthermore, Iran officially maintains that its strategy is not to acquire nuclear weapons, and the country does not support the production of weapons of mass destruction.

